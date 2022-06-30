Shehnaaz Gill shares dreamy video enjoying riveting sunset
Indian actress and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill is a treat for sore eyes.
In her latest social media update, she shared a dreamy video while basking in the sunset glory.
Flaunting her calmer side, Shehnaaz looked ethereal in the serene video she posted on Instagram, dressed in a short black dress.
The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 appearance, was seen dancing around on a yacht.
"Riveting sunsets ???? #shehnaazgill", she captioned the video.
The Bigg Boss 13 star made a scintillating ramp debut recently, walking for designer Samant Chauhan where she was dressed up as a Rajputana bride.
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
