08:34 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 30, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 30, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 204 206.5
Euro EUR 214.5 216.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 247 251
U.A.E Dirham AED 55.5 56.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 54 54.9
Australian Dollar AUD 144.04 145.29
Bahrain Dinar BHD 552.02 556.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 161.22 162.57
China Yuan CNY 31.02 31.27
Danish Krone DKK 29.58 29.93
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.46 26.81
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.44 1.48
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 676.98 681.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.15 47.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.07 132.27
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.22 21.52
Omani Riyal OMR 539.82 544.32
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 57.02 57.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 149.95 151.25
Swedish Korona SEK 20.63 20.93
Swiss Franc CHF 217.3 219.05
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

