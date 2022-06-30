Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 June 2022

08:21 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 June 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,999 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,332.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Karachi PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Islamabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Peshawar PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Quetta PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Sialkot PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Attock PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Gujranwala PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Jehlum PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Multan PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Bahawalpur PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Gujrat PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Nawabshah PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Chakwal PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Hyderabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Nowshehra PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Sargodha PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Faisalabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598
Mirpur PKR 140,000 PKR 1,598

