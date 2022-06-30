Watch: Female doctor tortured inside police station in Bahawalnagar

10:24 AM | 30 Jun, 2022
Watch: Female doctor tortured inside police station in Bahawalnagar
Source: Twitter
MULTAN – A female doctor was brutally beaten up by a man inside a police station in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab province, showed a viral video.

The incident occurred at Haroonabad police station and video shows the man slapping the woman, pushing her to ground and kicking in presence of a police officer and two other persons.

At one point, the police officer, who is said to be Station Header Officer (SHO), rises from his seat and throw a man out of his office.

The woman has been identified as Marriam Hussain, who works as surgeon doctor at DHQ Hospital, in a video message said that there was a dispute between her and her husband.

Saying her husband is an addict, Hussain said that she was also facing domestic violence.

“I was called to police station to discuss the matter by my husband but he did not show up as there were three other men,” she said.

“The goons started beating me when I reached there and no action was taken by police at that time,” she said.

As the video went viral on social media, the Punjab Police on his official Twitter handle said that all the three suspects have been arrested, adding that SHO of Haroonabad police station have been removed from his post.  

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

