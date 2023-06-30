Over 100 arrested in Lahore for disrupting cleanliness drive amid Eidul Adha

LAHORE – More than 100 people were arrested in the Punjab capital for disrupting cleanliness operations launched on the eve of Eidul Adha.

Reports said a crackdown was launched at the directives of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on people involved in burning “siri paye” (trotters and skulls of goat and cow) at public places, and illegal collection of hides of sacrificial animals.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibazada Yousaf handed over 32 people to police, AC Raiwind Khurram Hameed 26, AC Shalimar Sharina Janjua and AC City Wasiq Qayyum arrested 16 each while AC Cantt arrested 15 people.

DC Rafia said burning “sri paye” caused environment pollution, adding that washing offal in canal was injurious to health. She said no tolerance will be showed towards those involved in disrupting the cleanliness drive.