Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Japan on official visit tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Japan on a four-day official visit from 1-4 July 2023, said Foreign Office on Friday.

The foreign minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus,

During the visit, Bilawal Bhutto will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. He will also be calling on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba.

He will also be delivering a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.

The foreign minister is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani manpower to Japan, the FO said.