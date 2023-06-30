Farhan, Urwa exude couple goals in latest shoot on Eid

LAHORE – The couple photos of Pakistani stars Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have left the fans amused.

The celebrity couple, who has been under radar for long amid their separation rumours, shared their photos on Instagram.

Farhan and Urwa can be seen twinning in black as they celebrated the first day of Eidul Adha together in Lahore.

“Aj kaala jora paa - saadi farmaish tey,” Farhan captioned the post.

Fans have showered praise on the couple as the photos were shared on the social media.

Urwa Hocane, a sensational force in Lollywood, has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing performances in the world of entertainment. With a massive following across borders, her career has seen impressive growth and her talent has been recognized and loved by millions.

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, and Meri Shehzadi.