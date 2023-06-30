Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, jacks up diesel by Rs7.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD – In a late-night press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar disclosed that there would be no change in the price of petrol, while diesel prices would see an increase of Rs7.50 per litre for the upcoming two weeks. The adjusted diesel price would be implemented starting from 12:00 am on July 1.

Minister Dar clarified that despite the decision to hike diesel prices, petrol rates would remain unchanged. This announcement provides clarity and ensures that consumers are aware of the adjustments in fuel prices. The new price of diesel will be Rs260.50 per litre.

The move to increase diesel prices reflects the government's assessment of the market dynamics and aims to address the prevailing economic conditions. By implementing this adjustment, the government seeks to manage the costs associated with the production, distribution, and import of diesel, taking into account various factors such as global oil prices and exchange rates.

This decision may have implications for businesses and individuals who rely heavily on diesel for transportation and other purposes. It is important for consumers to consider these changes while planning their budgets and managing their expenses.