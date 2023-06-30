Hania Aamir looks breathtakingly beautiful in blue on Eid

Lollywood's dimple queen, Hania Aamir, has wrapped the internet around her finger with a bunch of scintillating pictures, once again!
On the occasion of Eid Ul Adha, the Titli actress donned a blue sharara by actress Maya Ali's clothing line, looking oh-so-gorgeous.
The Mere Humsafar famed diva shared a carousel of pictures of her Eid outfit and stole the attention on social media platforms.
Thanking the Mann Mayal star for the breathtakingly beautiful dress, Aamir served looks for netizens to obsess over.
Social media users including Maya Ali showered Aamir with praises.
On the professional front, Aamir enjoys multiple successful projects under her belt including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, Load Wedding, Superstar,c Mein Rehne Do, Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
