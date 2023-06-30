Hania Aamir looks breathtakingly beautiful in blue on Eid

Lollywood's dimple queen, Hania Aamir, has wrapped the internet around her finger with a bunch of scintillating pictures, once again!

On the occasion of Eid Ul Adha, the Titli actress donned a blue sharara by actress Maya Ali's clothing line, looking oh-so-gorgeous.

The Mere Humsafar famed diva shared a carousel of pictures of her Eid outfit and stole the attention on social media platforms.

Thanking the Mann Mayal star for the breathtakingly beautiful dress, Aamir served looks for netizens to obsess over.

Social media users including Maya Ali showered Aamir with praises.

On the professional front, Aamir enjoys multiple successful projects under her belt including Na Maloom Afraad 2, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, Load Wedding, Superstar,c Mein Rehne Do, Anaa, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.