Hasan Rizvi, Faryal Mehmood serve netizens with dance moves on Eid

What better way to celebrate Eidul Azha than with an electric dance performance? While Pakistanis are busy celebrating Eid functions, Lollywood stars Hasan Rizvi and Faryal Mehmood decided to treat their audience.

Taking to Instagram, the Tum Se Hi actress and the dance icon set the internet on fire with their smooth dance moves.

Clad in a desi outfit; Rizvi in all white outfit and the Talluq Hai diva in a patterned skirt with a white short shirt, the duo oozed chic vibes.

"Eid Moooobarak Instafam," the joint post's caption read.

Social media users showered praise upon the duo for their effortless dance steps.

A dance and music icon, Rizvi’s has showed off his skills in advertisments. He has also established and running the first Health & Fitness studio of Pakistan - BBRC. Hasan was elected ‘Hip Hop Ambassador’ by the US department of State to represent Pakistan in 2010.

On the other hand, Mehmood's notable works include Senti Aur Mental, Kambakht, Sorry:A Love Story, Half Fry, Enaaya, Ramz-e-Ishq, Dolly Darling, Daasi, Aey Zindagi, Gustakh, and Raqeeb Se.