Hasan Rizvi, Faryal Mehmood serve netizens with dance moves on Eid

What better way to celebrate Eidul Azha than with an electric dance performance? While Pakistanis are busy celebrating Eid functions, Lollywood stars Hasan Rizvi and Faryal Mehmood decided to treat their audience.
Taking to Instagram, the Tum Se Hi actress and the dance icon set the internet on fire with their smooth dance moves.
Clad in a desi outfit; Rizvi in all white outfit and the Talluq Hai diva in a patterned skirt with a white short shirt, the duo oozed chic vibes.
"Eid Moooobarak Instafam," the joint post's caption read.
Social media users showered praise upon the duo for their effortless dance steps.
A dance and music icon, Rizvi’s has showed off his skills in advertisments. He has also established and running the first Health & Fitness studio of Pakistan - BBRC. Hasan was elected ‘Hip Hop Ambassador’ by the US department of State to represent Pakistan in 2010.
On the other hand, Mehmood's notable works include Senti Aur Mental, Kambakht, Sorry:A Love Story, Half Fry, Enaaya, Ramz-e-Ishq, Dolly Darling, Daasi, Aey Zindagi, Gustakh, and Raqeeb Se.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
