ICC accepts Pakistan’s stance ahead of World Cup 2023

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted Pakistan’s stance on warmup matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be played in India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the ICC to schedule Pakistan’s warmup match against an international team. Before the mega event, Pakistan will play against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh in Asia Cup.

The PCB had submitted a written response to the ICC on this issue.

After announcement of the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday, this has been confirmed now that Pakistan will play their warmup matches against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3 in Hyderabad, India. This means that the Pakistani cricket team will not play against any Asian team before the mega event.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will open on October 5 and Pakistan will play its first match in Hyderabad on October 6 against Qualifier 1.

On October 12, Pakistan will play its match against Qualifier 2. Pakistan will play its match against India on October 15.