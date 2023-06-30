Indian PM invites Pakistani counterpart to attend SCO meeting

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State through video conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had invited his Pakistani counterpart to attend the SCO-CHS in his capacity as Chair of the SCO.

At the CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and decide the future direction of cooperation among the SCO member states.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the CHS illustrates the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity.