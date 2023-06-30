Legendary actor Shakeel laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI – The funeral prayers of the renowned television and film actor, Yousuf Kamal, more famously known as Shakeel, held in Karachi on Friday.

The legendary actor, aged 85, bid his final farewell on Thursday, leaving behind a profound legacy of outstanding performances that have touched the hearts of countless viewers.

The funeral prayers were solemnly held at the Sultan Mosque in Karachi, attended by esteemed personalities including Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and renowned actors like Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, Shehzad Raza, and Aftab Alam.

Governor Tesori expressed his heartfelt tribute to Shakeel, highlighting his towering stature in Pakistan's drama industry. Lamenting that Shakeel had not received the recognition and respect he deserved during his lifetime, the governor emphasized the need for acknowledging artists' contributions while they are still with us.

Shakeel, also known by his real name, Yousuf Kamal, possessed an undeniable charm and exceptional acting prowess. He graced the realms of radio, theatre, and films throughout his illustrious career spanning over six decades. The actor garnered immense love from audiences for predominantly portraying positive characters in dramas such as "Aangan Terha," "Shehzori," "Afshaan," and "Ankahi."

His passing elicited profound sorrow from friends, fans, and fellow actors, all testifying to the profound impact Shakeel had on their lives. Despite his retirement from the television screen in recent years, Shakeel's talent continued to shine through in his last notable serial, "Mere Humdam Mere Dost."

As the industry mourns the loss of a true legend, fans cherish the memories he created through his art. Admired for his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel's presence and respected stature will be deeply missed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others paid heartfelt tributes to Shakeel, recognising his immense contributions to Pakistan's drama and film industry. They joined the nation in praying for the departed soul and offering condolences to his bereaved family.