Legendary actor Shakeel laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI – The funeral prayers of the renowned television and film actor, Yousuf Kamal, more famously known as Shakeel, held in Karachi on Friday.
The legendary actor, aged 85, bid his final farewell on Thursday, leaving behind a profound legacy of outstanding performances that have touched the hearts of countless viewers.
The funeral prayers were solemnly held at the Sultan Mosque in Karachi, attended by esteemed personalities including Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori and renowned actors like Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, Shehzad Raza, and Aftab Alam.
Governor Tesori expressed his heartfelt tribute to Shakeel, highlighting his towering stature in Pakistan's drama industry. Lamenting that Shakeel had not received the recognition and respect he deserved during his lifetime, the governor emphasized the need for acknowledging artists' contributions while they are still with us.
Shakeel, also known by his real name, Yousuf Kamal, possessed an undeniable charm and exceptional acting prowess. He graced the realms of radio, theatre, and films throughout his illustrious career spanning over six decades. The actor garnered immense love from audiences for predominantly portraying positive characters in dramas such as "Aangan Terha," "Shehzori," "Afshaan," and "Ankahi."
His passing elicited profound sorrow from friends, fans, and fellow actors, all testifying to the profound impact Shakeel had on their lives. Despite his retirement from the television screen in recent years, Shakeel's talent continued to shine through in his last notable serial, "Mere Humdam Mere Dost."
As the industry mourns the loss of a true legend, fans cherish the memories he created through his art. Admired for his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel's presence and respected stature will be deeply missed.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and others paid heartfelt tributes to Shakeel, recognising his immense contributions to Pakistan's drama and film industry. They joined the nation in praying for the departed soul and offering condolences to his bereaved family.
معروف اداکار شکیل صاحب کی وفات پاکستان کی ڈرامہ انڈسٹری کیلئے ایک بڑا نقصان ہے۔ 70 کی دہائی سے ان کا نام پاکستان کی ڈرامہ انڈسٹری کے سنہرے دور سے جڑا ہوا ہے جب ڈرامے اپنے جاندار کرداروں اور اداکاری کی وجہ سے ناظرین کو مسحور کیا کرتے تھے۔شکیل صاحب اپنے لازوال کرداروں اور شاندار… pic.twitter.com/SFPSRj1v4r— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 30, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.