Lollywood celebrities pay condolences on Shakeel Yousuf's demise

Pakistani entertainment fraternity is mourning the loss of veteran actor and icon Yousuf Kamal, known by his stage name Shakeel Yousuf, who passed away at the age of 85 after battling arthritis and heart complications.

A plethora of stars and friends of Shakeel from Lollywood including Rubina Ashraf, Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan, Mishi Khan, Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui and more took to social media platforms to pay condolences to the late actor's family, and also reminisced the time spent with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

“You were a true hero, my dearest friend. Shakil just passed away. It feels like someone has stepped on my heart. Arey Mehboob Ahmad, what is this Eid without you? Rest in peace,” Bushra wrote.

Actress Rubina Ashraf, too, expressed her sorrow, stating, “With a heavy heart, I share the news that our dearest Yousuf Kamal Shakeel, the pride of our nation, the man who entertained us for the longest time, left us today. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah,” on Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Simi Raheal, wrote, "It was an honour, a pleasure to have known him, worked with him, and travelled with him. He was a rare one, his sophistication, his manners, his old-world charm, his Bhopal influence. He was a truly fine human. His talent was immense and body of work unmatched. We shall remember you,Shakeel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simiraheal (@simi_raheal_official)

Megastar Adnan Siddiqui remembered the icon adding, "With his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel (Yousuf Kamal) sahib left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with. He captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades. His presence and respected stature in the industry will be deeply missed," he tweeted.

With his impeccable acting skills and versatility, Shakeel (Yousuf Kamal) sahib left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with. He captivated audiences with powerful performances over decades. His presence and respected stature in the industry will be deeply missed.???????????? pic.twitter.com/ko1QBIg3Xn — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 29, 2023

Indian singer Adnan Sami also mourned Shakeel's loss, tweeting, "Extremely saddened by the news of the legendary Shakeel Bhai's passing. He was not only a master of his craft as a brilliant versatile actor, but he was a very beautiful soul with an infectious spirit and smile. We will all miss him."

Aijaz Aslam remarked, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a true icon, veteran actor Sir Yousuf Shakil. His immense talent and contributions to the fraternity will always be cherished. May Allah grant him eternal peace in heaven. Rest in peace, dear Yousuf Shakil Sir."

Mishi Khan shared, "What a devastating news that dear Shakeel Uncle (Legendary Actor Sir Shakeel) passed away today. What a huge loss. Have great memories with him. What a smashing person he was. One in a million personality."

What a devastating news that pyaray Shakeel Uncle (Legendry Actor Sir Shakeel ) passed away today. What a huge loss. Have great memories with him. What a smashing person he was. One in a million personality pic.twitter.com/mtQiCiBa79 — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) June 29, 2023

Saba Qamar also offered condolences to Shakeel's family, stating, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Yousuf Kamal (Shakeel Sahab). His contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Sir."

Shuja Haider added, "We belong to Allah, and it is to Him that we shall return. Shakeel Sahab was undoubtedly one of Pakistan's finest actors, and his incredible work will never be forgotten by the nation. He was an era and an inspiration, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. May his soul rest in peace."

We belong to Allah, and it is to Him that we shall return. Shakeel Sahab was undoubtedly one of Pakistan's finest actors, and his incredible work will never be forgotten by the nation. He was an era and an inspiration, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. May his… pic.twitter.com/lftDAxjVrh — Shuja Haider (@theshujahaider) June 29, 2023

Atiqa Odho said, "A legend has left us. Please pray for Shakeel Sahab. He served his country well as an artist and was loved by his fans and the entertainment community. His passing is a great loss for us all."

Mahira Khan posted a picture with the legendary actor on Twitter.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّ إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُون The great, the legend.. Shakeel Sb ???? pic.twitter.com/twFzqqmgvr — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 29, 2023

Photographer Mobeen Ansari said, "I am truly saddened to hear the news of Shakeel sahib's passing away. He was not only a truly iconic actor who reigned for decades, but he had a heart of gold...He truly left an impact on so many lives, and he will be sorely missed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mobeen Ansari (@mobeenansariphoto)

Shakeel's funeral was held at Sultan Masjid in Khayaban-e-Bharia, DHA, Karachi on Friday.