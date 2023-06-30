Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with latest Eid video

LAHORE - Lollywood’s beloved actress Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the entertainment industry. Her acting skills and stunning beauty captured the hearts of millions of fans.

She has showed off her acting prowess in Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Sadqay Tumhare.

The Raees star took to Instagram where he shared a loveable video of her while extending wishes to his fans on Eidul Adha.

Mahira Khan has left the fans spellbound with her styles in the video as she looked stunning while wearing a black dress.

“Eid Mubarak aap sab ko. Dhair sara pyaaar,” she captioned the video.