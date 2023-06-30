Mamya Shajaffar serves desi looks on Eidul Adha

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress and model Mamia Shajaffar (aka Mamya Shajaffar) has a knack for serving looks whether its on the runway or Eid.

On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha, the Meesni actress decided to bless her fans' social media platforms with scintillating pictures and vidoes.

Looking ever so gorgeous in her orange outfit for Eid by Fahad Hussayn, Shajaffar's breathtaking beauty swooned netizens.

"haan jee, Eid Mubarak," the stunning model teasingly wished her fans.

Social media users lauded the upcoming actress for her effortless beauty.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.