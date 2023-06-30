Martyrs are pride of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz tells soldiers during Parachinar visit on Eid

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation saluted the soldiers for guarding the borders of the motherland while facing all kinds of difficulties and sufferings.

He expressed these views while addressing the army officers and troops during his visit to Parachinar along with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to celebrate Eid with them and pay tribute to their efforts and passion for protecting the borders of the motherland with courage and bravery.

The premier lauded the high morale, readiness and high professional standards of Pakistan army.

He said the Pakistan armed forces performed the great duty of defense and security of the motherland by setting aside their personal comfort and peace.

He reiterated his resolve that there would be no place to hide for miscreants, terrorists, their patrons and facilitators.

He said Pakistani nation has foiled the nefarious plan of the forces who wanted to create chaos, disorder and anarchy in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said the martyrs are pride of Pakistan and its nation and their respect and dignity is above all.