Mehwish Hayat has an important message for trolls and critics

Noor Fatima 10:06 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has no time for character assassination amd unsolicited criticism. While Hayat enjoys megastardom that comes with its own pros and cons, the actress has become immune to criticism that comes her way with the exception of a few instances.

In a recent guest appearance on Hassan Choudary's The Talk Talk Show, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star told off critics and trolls.

“No one has the right to criticise your character. You can comment on my skills, suggesting if its good or bad, but do not meddle with my personal life," she said.

The London Nahi Jaunga actress emphasized that what goes around, comes around. "Haters need to think know that they can also fall prey to such harsh criticism or trolling in their own lives. Most of all we all need to be kind, we need to think before we speak. If you don’t have anything good to say then just don’t say.” 

On the work front, Hayat's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Ms Marvel.

Mehwish Hayat shares candid co-stars' moments ahead of film release

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

