OceanGate promoting future trips to Titanic ruins despite Titan tragedy

OceanGate is still promoting future trips to the Titanic ruins on its website despite the tragedy that claimed the lives of all five passengers just over a week ago.

According to the website, two expeditions are scheduled for 2024, with each costing $250,000 per person. It says two expeditions to the Titanic have been scheduled for 2024, taking place from June 12-20 and June 21-29. The site says the 2023 mission is currently in progress.

Each expedition costs $250,000 per person, offering one submersible dive, private accommodations, necessary training, expedition gear, and all meals during the journey. The maximum capacity for each dive is limited to six individuals, with a minimum age requirement of 17 years.

The website provides details about the accommodations, including stateroom bedrooms and shared bathrooms, along with the availability of Wi-Fi connectivity on the submersible. In addition, the site features photographs and videos showcasing scenes from previous expeditions and testimonials from participants.

Described as an "8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck," the journey departs from the Atlantic coast of Canada, located 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters beneath the surface. The OceanGate website stated, “Intrepid travelers will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for an 8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck that lies 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface."

OceanGate's marketing drive highlights that the dive not only offers an exciting and unique travel experience but also contributes to scientific research and understanding of the wreck and the deep ocean environment.

According to the OceanGate website, “You dive will provide not only a thrilling and unique travel experience, but also help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment. Every dive also has a scientific objective and you can learn more about the research we support here."