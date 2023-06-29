Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide

KARACHI – Mohammad Majid Ali, an Asian U21 silver medallist in snooker, killed himself on the first day of Eidul Adha after suffering from depression for years.

Alamgir Sheikh, the chairman of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA), first informed other players and officials. Later, the suicide was confirmed by Majid's brother Umar.

Majid had been depressed over the last few years, according to his brother, but there were no obvious causes and no financial difficulties.

The PBSA chairman expressed shock after learning of the death of young Majid.

"He was an exceptional talent, though recently out of rankings, but he always showed great potential," he told a private TV channel.

The community of Pakistani snooker has lost a significant player with his passing, he added.

For the Pakistani snooker community that is already grieving the passing of Mohammad Bilal last month, this is the second such tragic news in a month.