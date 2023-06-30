PM Shehbaz increases FC personnel’s salaries equal to army’s level

PARACHINAR – In a momentous development for the officers and officials of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a groundbreaking announcement. During his visit to Parachinar on the Pak-Afghan border, he declared that the salaries of FC personnel will now be on par with those of the esteemed Pakistan Army.
Until now, there had existed a notable disparity in the remuneration between FC personnel and their counterparts in the Pakistan Army. However, the prime minister has taken a decisive stance to eliminate this discrepancy, thus ensuring equality among the ranks.
This commendable decision by the PM demonstrates a profound acknowledgment of the unwavering commitment and sacrifices made by the FC in the service of the nation. The FC has been an invaluable force, and their dedication to safeguarding the nation has not gone unnoticed. With this pay parity announcement, the prime minister aims to recognize and appreciate the exceptional services rendered by the FC personnel.
This significant news is not only a cause for celebration for the FC officers and officials but also sends a powerful message of unity and solidarity within the armed forces. It underscores the government's commitment to valuing the contributions of all security forces and fostering a sense of equity and harmony among them.
As the FC personnel mark this joyous Eidul Azha, they can now also rejoice in the knowledge that their salaries reflect their invaluable role and place them on an equal footing with their esteemed peers in the Pakistan Army.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,460
