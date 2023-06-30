Search

Immigration

Portugal to impose hefty fines on noisy tourists: Here's how to avoid it

Web Desk 03:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
Portugal to impose hefty fines on noisy tourists: Here's how to avoid it

LISBON - The National Maritime Authority (AMN) in Portugal has implemented a ban on the use of loudspeakers and other portable sound equipment that can disrupt beachgoers, with fines reaching up to €4,000.

The decision is aimed at curbing noise disturbance to avoid inconvenience. The authorities have asked those who feel disturbed to report the incidents related to noise so that prompt action can be taken. The responsibility for overseeing compliance with the ban lies with local AMN entities, as well as the police and administrative authorities with jurisdiction in each area.

Details confirm that the penalties for violators range from €200 to €4,000 for individuals, while companies face more severe consequences, with fines ranging from €2,000 to €36,000.

Moreover, holidaymakers who violate the ban can expect fines starting at €200, with repeat offenders facing up to €3,400; group violations may result in total fines of up to €31,000.

Interestingly, the timing of the ban's announcement is strategic and precedes the peak tourist season in popular destinations like the Algarve, which annually attracts over one million British visitors.

Although the country is visited by people from all nationalities, it has emerged as a favored tourist spot for British holidaymakers due to the absence of restrictions that could deter them from visiting the coastal country.

Unlike other European nations where British nationals must endure the same lengthy queues as third-country nationals, Portugal has become the first European country to grant British visitors the privilege of bypassing manual checks and avoiding extensive wait times to make their travel hassle-free. 

Portugal offers a diverse range of attractions for tourists. Lisbon, the vibrant capital, captivates with its historic neighborhoods, stunning viewpoints, and iconic landmarks like Belém Tower while Porto enchants visitors with its charming old town.

The Algarve region attracts beach lovers with its picturesque coastline and pristine sandy beaches while the Douro Valley showcases breathtaking river cruises. For nature lovers, the Azores Islands provide stunning landscapes, volcanic lakes, and opportunities for whale watching. With its rich history, captivating landscapes, and warm hospitality, Portugal offers something for every traveler.

According to the available data from the National Institute of Statistics of Portugal, a total of 6,156,772 tourists visited Portugal in 2021 but tourism is rebounding after the Covid restrictions stand lifted.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Scotland is also exploring imposition of tourist tax: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

You can get free ice cream at Dubai International Airport: Here's how

09:57 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

German parliament reforms immigration laws: Here's how it will help skilled workers

08:36 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Portugal’s Golden Visa might stay intact as new amendment proposed

09:42 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand on US visa rejection list? Here's the ranking

10:57 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Germany's new immigration law to be passed this week: Here are the details

04:49 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma arrives in Pakistan

03:59 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: