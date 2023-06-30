Portugal to impose hefty fines on noisy tourists: Here's how to avoid it

LISBON - The National Maritime Authority (AMN) in Portugal has implemented a ban on the use of loudspeakers and other portable sound equipment that can disrupt beachgoers, with fines reaching up to €4,000.

The decision is aimed at curbing noise disturbance to avoid inconvenience. The authorities have asked those who feel disturbed to report the incidents related to noise so that prompt action can be taken. The responsibility for overseeing compliance with the ban lies with local AMN entities, as well as the police and administrative authorities with jurisdiction in each area.

Details confirm that the penalties for violators range from €200 to €4,000 for individuals, while companies face more severe consequences, with fines ranging from €2,000 to €36,000.

Moreover, holidaymakers who violate the ban can expect fines starting at €200, with repeat offenders facing up to €3,400; group violations may result in total fines of up to €31,000.

Interestingly, the timing of the ban's announcement is strategic and precedes the peak tourist season in popular destinations like the Algarve, which annually attracts over one million British visitors.

Although the country is visited by people from all nationalities, it has emerged as a favored tourist spot for British holidaymakers due to the absence of restrictions that could deter them from visiting the coastal country.

Unlike other European nations where British nationals must endure the same lengthy queues as third-country nationals, Portugal has become the first European country to grant British visitors the privilege of bypassing manual checks and avoiding extensive wait times to make their travel hassle-free.

Portugal offers a diverse range of attractions for tourists. Lisbon, the vibrant capital, captivates with its historic neighborhoods, stunning viewpoints, and iconic landmarks like Belém Tower while Porto enchants visitors with its charming old town.

The Algarve region attracts beach lovers with its picturesque coastline and pristine sandy beaches while the Douro Valley showcases breathtaking river cruises. For nature lovers, the Azores Islands provide stunning landscapes, volcanic lakes, and opportunities for whale watching. With its rich history, captivating landscapes, and warm hospitality, Portugal offers something for every traveler.

According to the available data from the National Institute of Statistics of Portugal, a total of 6,156,772 tourists visited Portugal in 2021 but tourism is rebounding after the Covid restrictions stand lifted.