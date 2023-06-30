PTI chief condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweeden

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the PTI chief called the act “loathsome”, which was “sanctioned” by the Swedish police.

“Such a hate-filled act serves no purpose beyond causing anger and deep hurt to Muslims across the world. Swedish govt should recall the UNGA Resolution… and also realise that freedom of speech in no way allows absolute freedom simply to cause hurt to others,” he tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">سویڈن پولیس کی جانب سے ایک گھناؤنے فعل کی اجازت دیے جانے کے بعد سویڈن میں قرآنِ پاک کو نذرِ آتش کئے جانے جیسے (اسلام اور شعائرِاسلام کیخلاف) نہایت نفرت انگیز (اسلاموفوبک) اقدام کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ <br><br>بےجا نفرت و تعصّب پر مبنی اس حرکت کا دنیا بھر میں مسلمانوں کو گہری چوٹ پہنچانے… <a href="https://t.co/YWATHAHoer">pic.twitter.com/YWATHAHoer</a></p>— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1674703859346993153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The PTI chairman maintained that no freedom for one individual is absolute, which he said has been made clear in the EU Human Rights Convention, including in Article 9.

The ousted PM attached with his tweet, a copy of the resolution adopted at the United Nations General Assembly in March 2022 regarding observation of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.