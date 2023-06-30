Search

Pakistan

PTI chief condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweeden

Web Desk 09:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
PTI chief condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweeden

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the PTI chief called the act “loathsome”, which was “sanctioned” by the Swedish police.

“Such a hate-filled act serves no purpose beyond causing anger and deep hurt to Muslims across the world. Swedish govt should recall the UNGA Resolution… and also realise that freedom of speech in no way allows absolute freedom simply to cause hurt to others,” he tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">سویڈن پولیس کی جانب سے ایک گھناؤنے فعل کی اجازت دیے جانے کے بعد سویڈن میں قرآنِ پاک کو نذرِ آتش کئے جانے جیسے (اسلام اور شعائرِاسلام کیخلاف) نہایت نفرت انگیز (اسلاموفوبک) اقدام کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ <br><br>بےجا نفرت و تعصّب پر مبنی اس حرکت کا دنیا بھر میں مسلمانوں کو گہری چوٹ پہنچانے… <a href="https://t.co/YWATHAHoer">pic.twitter.com/YWATHAHoer</a></p>&mdash; Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImranKhanPTI/status/1674703859346993153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The PTI chairman maintained that no freedom for one individual is absolute, which he said has been made clear in the EU Human Rights Convention, including in Article 9.

The ousted PM attached with his tweet, a copy of the resolution adopted at the United Nations General Assembly in March 2022 regarding observation of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

'Despicable act': Pakistan strongly denounces public burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

'Despicable act': Pakistan strongly denounces public burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

09:16 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz, Army Chief arrive in Parachinar to spend Eidul Adha with troops

11:06 AM | 29 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz holds third meeting with IMF chief to secure bailout package

10:00 AM | 25 Jun, 2023

US officials meet PTI activist Khadijah Shah in Kot Lakhpat jail

02:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar quits PTI over May 9 violence

04:02 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

09:44 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI chief condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweeden

09:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 30, 2023

08:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 29, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 29, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,270.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (29 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: