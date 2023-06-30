Six terrorists gunned down in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces successfully neutralised six terrorists in two separate encounters in Tank and North Waziristan Districts, said military's media wing on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday night, a firefight occurred between troops and terrorists in the Manzai area of Tank District. The security forces effectively engaged the terrorists, resulting in the elimination of three miscreants. Additionally, weapons and ammunition were seized from the deceased terrorists.

In another intense confrontation in the Razmak area of North Waziristan District, three terrorists were killed. The ISPR revealed that the slain terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the targeted killing of innocent civilians. The area is currently being sanitized to eliminate any remaining terrorists.