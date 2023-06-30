Search

Where is Jannat Mirza celebrating Eidul Adha?

Noor Fatima 07:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2023
Where is Jannat Mirza celebrating Eidul Adha?
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's rising star, Jannat Mirza, who propelled into the spotlight from her massive 22 million following on TikTok, has set the bar higher once again! 

From her scintillating candid pictures on Instagram to her stunning photoshoots, Mirza is a trendsetter without a doubt.

Dressed in a mint blue floral dress on the occasion of Eidul Adha, it was Mirza's scenic background that stole the attention. 

Revealing that she's celebrating Eid in the breathtaking mountains of Skardu, Pakistan, the social media influencer wrapped netizens around her finger.

"Eid Mubarak," shared Mirza adding a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Social media users showered the influencer with love.

Apart from her successful career on social media, Mirza also ventured into entertainment industry and showcased her acting prowess in Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, and Dil Mod De.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

