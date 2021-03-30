Department of Tourist Services’ Punjab office inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE – Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and PHC Tuesday officially inaugurated the Punjab office of Department of Tourist Services (DTS) in Garden Town.

Secretary Tourism and Archeology Ehsan Bhutta and other officials attended the inauguration event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood said that the DTS department has performed well in its last six months.

The Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar provided detailed briefing on the budget allocated. He further stated that the tourism department had recorded increase in revenue during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21.

The advisor was also briefed about the online portal that has been inaugurated by CM Punjab for the ease of public.

Mehmood lauded the officials concerned for making efforts towards the promotion of tourism in the province. He further stated that DTS seeks to cater to different requirements of tourism industry and is working to ensure the provision of quality services in hotels, restaurants and lodging services in the province.

With regard to the new office building, the advisor said that the premises will come equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and that a dedicated workforce will address all queries and concerns pertaining to tourism in a timely and efficient manner. “We intend to set up DTS offices on a regional level in the near future,” he further stated.

Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said that the TDCP maintains its commitment to improving tourist sites across the province. “We have already identified new attractions and are awaiting for the approval of ADP schemes by Planning & Development Board,” he added.

Appreciation certificates were distributed among field supervisors, namely; Tauseef Latif Lahore, Dildar Hussain Multan, Zahid Iqbal Gujrawala.