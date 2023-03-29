ECP announces date for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the date for general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elections will be held on October 8. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had proposed October 8 as the date for the elections.

It should be noted that the Election Commission has postponed the Punjab Assembly elections to be held on April 30 and has given the date of October 8 for elections.

In this regard, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court. A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial has been hearing the case for two days.