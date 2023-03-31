Search

North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar responds to people's requests

Noor Fatima 03:56 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

An uber-cool singer, songwriter and philanthropist at heart, Assistant Commissioner of North Nazimabad Hazim Bangwar is a once-in-a-lifetime PMS officer to serve Karachi.

Passionate about providing funds for educational, recreational and environmental welfare through various programmes, Bangwar is working day and night for Karachi and its people.

The capital of Sindh saw many officials employed by the government, but most of them have been unable to show any considerable progress during their tenure. On the flip side, the 29-year-old officer, whose striking sartorial and lifestyle choices have paved him a separate league, is definitely embarking on a journey to serve his people dutifully ever since he aced the competitive exams.  

Apart from his many successful initiatives, Bangwar made headlines as he is currently working on a unique project that will innovatively use unoccupied government spaces to promote recreational, sports and fun activities for and among the residents of North Nazimabad.

This idea was brought to Bangwar's attention keeping in view the number of flyovers and overhead bridges in the city. Though these help in transportation, there are certain spaces under the bridges that serve as unwanted garbage dumping sites, a nuisance to be exact. This initiative was first executed by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab under Cantt Bridge when he turned the unused space into a vibrantly coloured basketball court. He got inspired by a concept in India.

Heavily inspired by Wahab's efforts, Bangwar ought to do the same for his people.

Taking to Twitter, the AC shared pictures of him visiting the site of the project to discuss the work plan. "North Nazimabad you requested this? You’re getting this!" he tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Soon after Bangwar's tweet went viral, social media started applauding the young and talented PMS officer.

Bangwar is a PMS (Provincial Management Service) officer who currently serves as an Assistant Commissioner in North Nazimabad, Karachi. He is also a successful singer and songwriter having written songs for Hollywood giants including Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.

The AC has also worked for and supported numerous local and international NGOs including WWF, SOS, Oceana, Amnesty International, Dar Ul Sakoon, Project Aware and PETA. Bangwar is also a learned lad who received his first degree in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London and then went on to pursue LLB from a university in London.

From Hollywood to North Nazimabad: Hazim Bangwar shares his inspiring journey

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Historical Blackout: Controlling the Narrative

11:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

