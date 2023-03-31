Pakistan Navy demonstrates surface-to-air missiles firing during night

The Pakistan Navy on Wednesday exhibited mock firing exercise of surface-to-air missiles during night hours.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the Chief of Naval Staff, witnessed the missile launch from air defence unit.

Navy spokesperson Muhammad Imran said the missiles fired by Pak Navy successfully hit their targets. He said firing of these missiles was a proof of Pak Navy’s combat readiness and operational capabilities.

He said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable of thwarting any kind of aggression towards our country.