Rakhi Sawant questions Priyanka Chopra's controversial Bollywood statement

In the wake of Priyanka Chopra's controversial statements about the Indian film industry, actress Rakhi Sawant has spoken out about Chopra's timing. Sawant questioned why Chopra had chosen to speak out now, after achieving success and recognition in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

During an interview with the media, Sawant stated, "Priyanka Chopra itna late kyun bol rahi hai? Earlier she used to do all the films. Why didn't she open up then? Without taking sides, I love Priyanka, she’s my friend, and her mother is also my friend. Itne filmein kari, inte awards liye, Pinga Pinga gaana kiya, itne saare filmein kiye tabhi unhone kuch kyun nahi bola."

Sawant went on to suggest that Chopra's decision to speak out now could be seen as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Bollywood and questioned why Chopra had not taken action earlier. "Today she is settled in the US, why is speaking out now? Kyun kisi ko badnaam karna?" Sawant asked.

Chopra's recent comments about the state of the Bollywood industry have sparked both criticism and support. While some actors have called her out for her statements, others have come to her defence, with Kangana Ranaut being one of the most vocal supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut expressed her solidarity with Chopra, stating, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood. People ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

Ranaut went on to criticise the media's role in Chopra's fall-out with Johar, stating that the "movie mafia," always on the lookout for vulnerable outsiders, saw Chopra as the perfect punching bag and harassed her to the point where she had no choice but to leave India.