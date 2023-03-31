Twitter war erupts between SRK and Virat Kohli fans over pre-IPL poll

One tweet has sparked a divide among the devoted followers of two revered Indian figures. A poll on Twitter has pitted the fans of Shah Rukh Khan against those of Virat Kohli, resulting in a heated skirmish on the social media platform.

The controversy began with a seemingly innocent query posed by a user: “Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally?”

Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally ? — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) March 27, 2023

It's clear from the poll results that Virat Kohli was leading the race with 54.4% of the total 69,198 votes in his favour, cementing his status as a cricketing legend. However, this sparked a wave of fury among Shah Rukh Khan's supporters, who launched a counter-attack uniquely. One user, for instance, brought out some statistics to make their case.

Fans of Kohli wasted no time in bringing up some statistics.

Another user was quick to point out that SRK's was limited.

No one knows srk outside India and Dubai how can he compared to such global star like Virat.. even Rohit, shachin,msd are biggest personality and more famous than that bollywoodiya srk. — Anish.♡ (@Awwnish) March 27, 2023

Certain users discussed the importance of skill and hard work in the debate.

Directors and Scriptwriters made Srk What he is today.If same movie Salman would have got he would have been hit too but Kohli became what he is because of his Hardwork since childhood.Athletes starts their practice from a young age unlike actors — Iamthere (@bantai5412) March 27, 2023

y debate..kohli is bigger as the pressure to perform is more for him than srk. SRK can afford any number of flops which affects him alone but if kohli flops it affects the performance of the team as a whole and so for india chances.. — Raja (@Raja85037786) March 30, 2023

Dude are u serious????? Is there even a competition, I mean one man is ruling the global stage for like 20 25 years on the other hand Kohli has jst arrived in the world of stardom. Bro where's the logic?#SRK???? — Anurag Bajoriya (@BajoriaAnurag) March 28, 2023

Please stop this unwanted rivalry.. Both of them are ace of their own field.. and respect each other Personally and professionally.. — Denish (@srkfan0555) March 28, 2023

Regardless of the poll results, it is indisputable that both individuals are accomplished icons in their respective fields, having put in immense hard work to entertain their audiences in their own unique styles.

