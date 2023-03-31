Twitter war erupts between SRK and Virat Kohli fans over pre-IPL poll

One tweet has sparked a divide among the devoted followers of two revered Indian figures. A poll on Twitter has pitted the fans of Shah Rukh Khan against those of Virat Kohli, resulting in a heated skirmish on the social media platform.
The controversy began with a seemingly innocent query posed by a user: “Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally?”
Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally ?— Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) March 27, 2023
It's clear from the poll results that Virat Kohli was leading the race with 54.4% of the total 69,198 votes in his favour, cementing his status as a cricketing legend. However, this sparked a wave of fury among Shah Rukh Khan's supporters, who launched a counter-attack uniquely. One user, for instance, brought out some statistics to make their case.
March 27, 2023
Fans of Kohli wasted no time in bringing up some statistics.
प्रत्यक्षं किम् प्रमाणं। pic.twitter.com/NGK0ho7r7N— Farooq Rasgullah (@parodullah_) March 28, 2023
Another user was quick to point out that SRK's was limited.
No one knows srk outside India and Dubai how can he compared to such global star like Virat.. even Rohit, shachin,msd are biggest personality and more famous than that bollywoodiya srk.— Anish.♡ (@Awwnish) March 27, 2023
Certain users discussed the importance of skill and hard work in the debate.
Directors and Scriptwriters made Srk What he is today.If same movie Salman would have got he would have been hit too but Kohli became what he is because of his Hardwork since childhood.Athletes starts their practice from a young age unlike actors— Iamthere (@bantai5412) March 27, 2023
y debate..kohli is bigger as the pressure to perform is more for him than srk. SRK can afford any number of flops which affects him alone but if kohli flops it affects the performance of the team as a whole and so for india chances..— Raja (@Raja85037786) March 30, 2023
Dude are u serious?????
Is there even a competition, I mean one man is ruling the global stage for like 20 25 years on the other hand Kohli has jst arrived in the world of stardom. Bro where's the logic?#SRK????— Anurag Bajoriya (@BajoriaAnurag) March 28, 2023
Please stop this unwanted rivalry..
Both of them are ace of their own field.. and respect each other Personally and professionally..— Denish (@srkfan0555) March 28, 2023
Regardless of the poll results, it is indisputable that both individuals are accomplished icons in their respective fields, having put in immense hard work to entertain their audiences in their own unique styles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
