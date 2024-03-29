Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wins NA-207 seat without a contest

Web Desk
10:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari
Source: PPP Media Cell

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has secured her place as a member of the National Assembly from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) in an uncontested election held on Friday.

Having filed her nomination papers for the by-election on March 17, Aseefa's candidacy was approved by the returning officer (RO) following thorough scrutiny on Thursday.

This seat became vacant as her father, Asif Ali Zardari, stepped down after assuming the presidency. There were reports circulating that President Zardari intended to appoint Aseefa as the new first lady, a title the PPP has already started using for her.

According to a notification from the RO, three candidates withdrew from the by-poll race, namely Abdul Rasool Brohi, Amanullah, and Mairaj Ahmed.

In a statement posted on X, Aseefa expressed her gratitude and honor for being elected without opposition and vowed to serve her constituents with dedication and to the best of her abilities regardless of their political affiliation.

She extended her thanks to the people of her constituency, PPP supporters and media organizations for their presence and support during the election process.

Aseefa's siblings, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, also congratulated her on her victory. Bakhtawar expressed pride in Nawabshah's jubilation over the win and hailed Aseefa as a source of pride for the PPP as its newest lawmaker.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar joined in congratulating Aseefa on her uncontested election, remarking that her win brought joy to all PPP members.

Aseefa, with a bachelor’s degree in politics and sociology and a master’s in global health and development, gained recognition initially as a goodwill ambassador for polio eradication in 2012, making her a familiar face among the masses.

She played a significant role in the recent general elections by leading an assertive campaign for her brother, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other party candidates in Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushahro Feroze districts. 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wins NA-207 seat without a contest

08:12 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Sindh schools Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays; check latest update

07:31 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Ali Nasir Rizvi replaces Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as Islamabad IGP

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

04:46 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role

04:19 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

14 holidays for schools in KP on account of Spring break, Eidul Fitr

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

09:31 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high ...

05:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

'Rs350mn house for one officer': Punjab plans new GOR project in DHA

Advertisement

Latest

08:28 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Mar 2024 forex rates

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: