Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wins NA-207 seat without a contest

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has secured her place as a member of the National Assembly from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) in an uncontested election held on Friday.

Having filed her nomination papers for the by-election on March 17, Aseefa's candidacy was approved by the returning officer (RO) following thorough scrutiny on Thursday.

This seat became vacant as her father, Asif Ali Zardari, stepped down after assuming the presidency. There were reports circulating that President Zardari intended to appoint Aseefa as the new first lady, a title the PPP has already started using for her.

According to a notification from the RO, three candidates withdrew from the by-poll race, namely Abdul Rasool Brohi, Amanullah, and Mairaj Ahmed.

In a statement posted on X, Aseefa expressed her gratitude and honor for being elected without opposition and vowed to serve her constituents with dedication and to the best of her abilities regardless of their political affiliation.

She extended her thanks to the people of her constituency, PPP supporters and media organizations for their presence and support during the election process.

Aseefa's siblings, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, also congratulated her on her victory. Bakhtawar expressed pride in Nawabshah's jubilation over the win and hailed Aseefa as a source of pride for the PPP as its newest lawmaker.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar joined in congratulating Aseefa on her uncontested election, remarking that her win brought joy to all PPP members.

Aseefa, with a bachelor’s degree in politics and sociology and a master’s in global health and development, gained recognition initially as a goodwill ambassador for polio eradication in 2012, making her a familiar face among the masses.

She played a significant role in the recent general elections by leading an assertive campaign for her brother, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other party candidates in Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushahro Feroze districts.

