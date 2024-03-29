Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets: Where to buy?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets are now up for sale.
As the five-match cricket series will begin from April 18, the booking of online tickets opened on Friday. The first three matches of the series will be played in Rawalpindi while the last two matches will be played in Lahore.
According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), online pre-booking of tickets for the Pakistan vs New Zealand cricket series began at 5:00pm on Friday at pcb.tcs.com.pk. However, the sale of tickets through various outlets will be announced later.
The tickets of the matches to be played in Rawalpindi will be available within a price range of Rs500 (premium) to R7,500 (VVIP Gallery). Tickets for Hospitality seats will be available for Rs15,000 per person. For the first T20 however hospitality tickets will be available for Rs12,000 each.
For the matches to be played in Lahore, the minimum price of a ticket will be Rs300 for a general seat. For the fourth T20 International, the maximum price of a ticket will be Rs6,000, while the maximum price of VVIP Gallery ticket for the 5th T20 will be Rs7,000.
Other than this, hospitality boxes will also be available in the far-end building. A hospitality box will be available for Rs600000 for the Thursday, April 25, match, while the same hospitality box will be available for Rs700000 for Saturday’s match on April 27.
The PCB announced on March 13 that the New Zealand men's cricket team will visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series.
The Blackcaps will arrive in Pakistan on 14 April so that they have sufficient time for training and practice sessions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins commences in June. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played between 18 to 27 April.
According to the schedule, the first match will be played on April 18, second on April 20, third on April 21, fourth on April 25 and the fifth on April 27.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.