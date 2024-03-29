Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets are now up for sale.

As the five-match cricket series will begin from April 18, the booking of online tickets opened on Friday. The first three matches of the series will be played in Rawalpindi while the last two matches will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets: Where to buy?

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), online pre-booking of tickets for the Pakistan vs New Zealand cricket series began at 5:00pm on Friday at pcb.tcs.com.pk. However, the sale of tickets through various outlets will be announced later.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024 tickets: What is the price?

The tickets of the matches to be played in Rawalpindi will be available within a price range of Rs500 (premium) to R7,500 (VVIP Gallery). Tickets for Hospitality seats will be available for Rs15,000 per person. For the first T20 however hospitality tickets will be available for Rs12,000 each.

For the matches to be played in Lahore, the minimum price of a ticket will be Rs300 for a general seat. For the fourth T20 International, the maximum price of a ticket will be Rs6,000, while the maximum price of VVIP Gallery ticket for the 5th T20 will be Rs7,000.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024: What is the price of a hospitality box?

Other than this, hospitality boxes will also be available in the far-end building. A hospitality box will be available for Rs600000 for the Thursday, April 25, match, while the same hospitality box will be available for Rs700000 for Saturday’s match on April 27.

The PCB announced on March 13 that the New Zealand men's cricket team will visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series 2024: What is the schedule of matches?

The Blackcaps will arrive in Pakistan on 14 April so that they have sufficient time for training and practice sessions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins commences in June. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played between 18 to 27 April.

According to the schedule, the first match will be played on April 18, second on April 20, third on April 21, fourth on April 25 and the fifth on April 27.