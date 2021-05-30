PM Imran all praise for FBR for achieving tax collection targets
01:13 AM | 30 May, 2021
PM Imran all praise for FBR for achieving tax collection targets
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting Rs4000 billion tax in a fiscal year for the first time ever in Pakistan’s history.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that tax collections have reached Rs4143 billion in a period of 11 months.

“During [July]-May our collections reached Rs4143 billion & still counting – 18% higher than the same period last year,” Imran Khan said in his message, adding that it reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by government policies.

In another tweet earlier, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this fiscal year was estimated at 3.94 per cent. He said, “National Accounts Committee has finalised GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94 per cent.”

He maintained that it reflects the success of his government’s economic policies while managing Covid- 19 pandemic. “Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between three major sectors – agriculture, industry and services, the prime minister added.

