Mehwish Hayat attends Kamli's premier in support of bestie Saba Qamar

Gorgeous ladies from Pakistani entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to break the stereotypical notion is Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star melted fans’ hearts with her sweet interaction with the Baaghi star at the Kamli premiere night.

The film had a star-studded premiere with the many showbiz celebrities in attendance. However, Mehwish Hayat’s presence that set social media abuzz as she came out in support for Qamar.

At the end of the movie, Mehwish Hayat hugged the Cheekh star and praised her brilliant performance onscreen.

Kamli is a tale of love, loss, and cloaked secrets which inherent weaknesses and conflicts of men and women. Aside from Saba, the upcoming film Kamli also stars Sania Saeed and Hamza Khawaja in the lead roles and is directed by Sarmad Khoosat.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.