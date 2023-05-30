Four children killed in rain-related incidents in Sindh

HYDERABAD – At least four children were killed in torrential rain and hailstorm in various districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, the second largest city of the province.

During the torrential rains in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas, hailstones weighing as much as half a kilo fell, shattering windows and damaging properties.

https://twitter.com/pak_weather/status/1663517558174265345?s=46&t=nGKGQDHZ04YIip192VKo1w

Roof of a house in Kotri collapsed due to strong winds during rain, resulting in the death of three children.

On the other hand, a wall of a house in Sanghar fell on a girl to claim her life.

Meanwhile in Jamshoro, half an hour of rain wreaked havoc across the city. Ten people were injured in various incidents.

According to reports, heavy and light rain continued intermittently in Jamshoro and its surroundings throughout the day.