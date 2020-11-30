Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?

Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to drama industry with many blockbuster dramas like Ishqiya, Khaanii and Gul-e-Rana under his belt.

Establishing himself as the chocolate hero of the industry, he broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with Alizay.

However, rumours are rife that Feroze and his wife Alizay have now separated amicably after a marriage of two years. Their disappearance from the social media is also being noticed.

Khan and Alizay are yet to give any statement regarding this matter.

If comes true, fans will be heartbroken with the news since the couple has been quite popular since their marriage and Froze Khan has been quite vocal about the bond he shares with his wife.

The couple has a son and were married in March 2018.