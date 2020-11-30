PDM all set for power show in Multan today

MULTAN – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold a public rally at Multan’s Qilla Kohna Qasim Bagh today (Monday).

PPP leaders and activists have already gathered at Gilani House in Multan, who will leave here for the venue.

Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani and others are scheduled to address the public meeting. As per the sources Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will also address today.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address via video link as he is in isolation after being tested for Covid-19.

آصفہ بھٹو زرداری آج ملتان کے عظیم الشان جلسہ عام میں میری نمائندگی اور پی ڈی ایم قیادت کا استقبال کریں گی: بلاول بھٹو زرداری پیپلز پارٹی اپنی سابقہ قیادت کی جدوجہد کو عزم و ولولے کے ساتھ جاری رکھے گی: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@AseefaBZ — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 30, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also departs in a convoy to address from the rally.

نائب صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن مریم نواز شریف ملتان جلسہ میں شرکت کے لئے جاتی عمرا سے روانہ#JalsaTouHoga pic.twitter.com/eKBUUp0HAc — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 30, 2020

In a bid to stop the opposition alliance, the district administration has placed at least 30 containers to seal the venue and cut off electricity connections to create hurdles for the organizers. Mobile phone service and internet availability are also suspended in parts of the city.

Earlier the Punjab government had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium again besides arresting various Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers belonging to different political parties including the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani after they stormed into the venue.

Ex-PM Gillani’ son among 30 PDM workers ... 10:39 AM | 29 Nov, 2020 MULTAN – The Multan police on Saturday has arrested ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim ...

Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is so threatened by upcoming foundation day of PPP that it has arrested the party workers including Kasim Gillani, son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

PTI’s government is so threaten by PPPs upcoming foundation day in Multan, Punjab. They yet again attacked & arrested our workers including @KasimGillani. We will host PDM on Nov 30 come what may. @AseefaBZ will be reaching to represent me. #JalsaTouHoga — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 28, 2020

Sources said the police raid several places to arrest PDM workers ahead of the rally.

Workers alleged that the equipment brought for the rally has been seized by the police and they are now bringing their own generators for the rally after the power connections were cut off.

PDM workers storm Multan stadium ahead of Nov 30 ... 11:49 PM | 28 Nov, 2020 LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N workers broke through police barriers and stormed ...

PDM will hold rally in Multan at any cost, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Sunday has said that rally in Multan will be held at any cost.