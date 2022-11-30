Azam Nazeer Tarar to return as law minister as PM rejects resignation
Azam Nazeer Tarar to return as law minister as PM rejects resignation
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the resignation of law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and directed him to resume his duties from today (November 30).

Last month, the PML-N stalwart tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, now agreed to return to his former portfolio after the premier rejected his resignation.

Reports in local media said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif also instructed Tarar to resume working as the law minister.

The development comes as the party’s senior delegation led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar visited Tarar’s residence in the capital on Tuesday.

Tarar stepped down a day after participants chanted anti-establishment slogans while he was delivering a speech as chief guest. He was also criticized for not standing against the nomination of ‘junior judges’ for their elevation to the top court.

PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar resigns as Law Minister

ISLAMABAD – Ruling PML-N leader Azam Nasir Tarar has tendered his resignation as Law Minister citing personal ...

The senior PML-N leader earlier shared a social media post lamenting that a small group of people raised slogans against state institutions at the Asma Jahangir Conference. He mentioned that individuals involved in sloganeering had forgotten about the struggles and sacrifices of institutions.

The former senator is a senior leader of the Nawaz Sharif-led party, he is also a noted legal consultant and a bar representative. He was elected from the technocrat seat in Punjab in the Senate of Pakistan in March 2021.

