Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
Web Desk
11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
Source: Quick Style (Instagram)
Share

A video is making rounds on the internet with Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan teaching some dance moves to the Norwegian troupe Quick Style on the famous song Morey Saiyaan from her film "Superstar".

In the video, Mahira performs solo first and then the entire gang joins in and follows her steps. All of them could be seen laughing and cheering as they have a fun time together.

The Quick Style posted the video on their Instagram with the caption: “Who is coolest?”

Khan looks gorgeous as ever while dancing. She wore a black sweatshirt along with a pair of black leather pants. Also, she's wearing hoops in her ears and looking absolutely stunning.

Earlier, the viral gang met Sinf-e-Ahan actress Syra Yousuf and Coke Studio singer Kaifi Khalil.

Quick Style is currently in Pakistan for a tour and landed in Karachi last week.

Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' starts ... 09:07 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famed Norwegian hip-hop dance crew, The Quick Style, have finally arrived in Pakistan. Backed by Coke Studio, the ...

More From This Category
Sonya Hussyn's new pictures in bridal lehenga ...
11:32 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Head of jury at International Film Festival of ...
10:25 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Amna Ilyas turns up the temperature with new bold ...
06:16 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Merub Ali and Asim Azhar's cute interaction wins ...
07:01 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new dance video in ...
07:24 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on ...
04:51 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
11:59 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr