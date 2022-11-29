Mahira Khan teaches some dance moves to famous Quick Style gang
A video is making rounds on the internet with Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan teaching some dance moves to the Norwegian troupe Quick Style on the famous song Morey Saiyaan from her film "Superstar".
In the video, Mahira performs solo first and then the entire gang joins in and follows her steps. All of them could be seen laughing and cheering as they have a fun time together.
The Quick Style posted the video on their Instagram with the caption: “Who is coolest?”
Khan looks gorgeous as ever while dancing. She wore a black sweatshirt along with a pair of black leather pants. Also, she's wearing hoops in her ears and looking absolutely stunning.
Earlier, the viral gang met Sinf-e-Ahan actress Syra Yousuf and Coke Studio singer Kaifi Khalil.
Quick Style is currently in Pakistan for a tour and landed in Karachi last week.
