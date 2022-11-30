PAKvENG: Ben Stokes among several England players fall sick ahead of test series against Pakistan
PAKvENG: Ben Stokes among several England players fall sick ahead of test series against Pakistan
RAWALPINDI – Several players of England fall sick due to virus-related illness ahead of the first Test against Shaheens in Rawalpindi, which starts tomorrow (December 1).

Reports in international media quoting sources said skipper Ben Stokes is among half of the squad who have been affected by the virus.

Amid the reports, officials have not shared exact details on the nature of the illnesses and only mentioned that the unwell players have been advised to stay at the hotel to rest up.

Lately, the trophy unveiling of the series was also postponed for Thursday and will be held ahead of the toss for the first game.

The development comes as visiting side has already named its playing squad for the opening game of the three-match series. At least 14 members of the touring party are affected by the illness, with around half of that number members of the playing squad.

The stokes-led squad has already named their players for the first game. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and Jimmy Anderson are named for the first test.

The second game will be played in Multan starting on December 9, and the final Test of the tour will take place in the port city of Karachi, ending on December 17.

