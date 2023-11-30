Search

Fresh audio leak ‘exposes’ difference between Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s sisters

04:04 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Fresh audio leak ‘exposes’ difference between Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s sisters
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked online on Thursday.

In the clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, is heard holding discussion with lawyer Latif Khosa about inappropriate behaviour of sisters of Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail in multiple cases.

During the conversation with her lawyer, Bushra said that while meeting with Khan in the jail, difference erupted between her and Khan’s sisters.

“I was shocked to see their behavior, but I stayed away from engaging in argument with them,” she told, adding that she ended the debate by saying that all her legal cases will be handled by Khosa.

Bushra Bibi can also be heard stating that that the Khan’s sisters had also complained about  Khosa’s misbehviour during the meeting.

At which, Khosa replied that he had not misbehaved with them, saying: “I had just requested them that they should not involve my matters and let me handle the legal case in a way I felt appropriate”.

