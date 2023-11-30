PM Kakar lands leads Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference in Dubai

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has arrived in Dubai, UAE to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28).

Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmzi and the Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister at Dubai's Al-Maktoum Airport.

The premier will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties. He will attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 1 and 2.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP 28.

Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change despite less than one percent contribution to emission of greenhouse gases.

The South Asian country has set up its own pavilion as it desires to use the summit to urge the wealthy nations to player their role in supporting the countries most vulnerable to the climate change.

Last year, the summit was held in Egypt and it came soon after massive floods hit Pakistan that killed over 1,700 people and caused losses to the tune of more than $30 million to national economy.