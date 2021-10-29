CAA allows Indian airline's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use Pakistani airspace
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
CAA allows Indian airline's Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use Pakistani airspace
Share

KARACHI -- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan allowed an Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use Pakistan's airspace, the Pakistani media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's aviation regulator says the airline sought a special permission to use the Pakistani airspace for its flight from Srinagar to Sharjah and the permission was granted.

The passenger aircraft, Airbus A320, took off from Srinagar airport and flew to Sharjah the other day, using the Lahore region airspace, the CAA spokesperson said.

In May this year, the Government of Pakistan had allowed the use of the country’s airspace by a Canadian aircraft carrying medical aid to India.

Taking to Twitter, Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour had expressed gratitude to the Foreign Office of Pakistan for “swift assistance with overflight clearance for humanitarian supplies to relive suffering in India.”

Dubai signs deal with India for investment in ... 07:43 PM | 19 Oct, 2021

NEW DELHI – Dubai has entered a deal with the Indian government to build infrastructure in the Indian Illegally ...

More From This Category
Pakistan paid Rs26b interest on China's $4.5b ...
09:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Train service between Lahore, Rawalpindi ...
06:46 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan forms committee to mediate talks with ...
07:10 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army hosts teams from nine countries for ...
05:18 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
PM Imran rejects OGRA summary to increase ...
04:49 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Former Pakistan air chief calls for enhancing ...
10:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19
07:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr