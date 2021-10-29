CAA allows Indian airline to use Pakistani airspace
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
KARACHI -- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan allowed an Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flight to use Pakistan's airspace, the Pakistani media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's aviation regulator says the airline sought a special permission to use the Pakistani airspace for its flight from Srinagar to Sharjah and the permission was granted.

The passenger aircraft, Airbus A320, took off from Srinagar airport and flew to Sharjah the other day, using the Lahore region airspace, the CAA spokesperson said.

In May this year, the Government of Pakistan had allowed the use of the country’s airspace by a Canadian aircraft carrying medical aid to India.

Taking to Twitter, Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour had expressed gratitude to the Foreign Office of Pakistan for “swift assistance with overflight clearance for humanitarian supplies to relive suffering in India.”

