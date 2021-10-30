T20 World Cup: South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka

Web Desk
02:47 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka
Share

South Africa won the toss elected to field first against Sri Lanka in an important ICC T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said, "One change, Quinton is in for Klaasen. The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we're good and ready for the game today."

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said: "Only challenge is the wicket is the same as yesterday so it might be a bit lower than we expect. We've played two games and we've had some exposure here so it might be advantage." Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Squads:

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk) 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markam, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana 11 Lahiru Kumara

More From This Category
Pakistan surpass India to clinch 2nd position in ...
12:00 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Shoaib Malik wants to end career with T20 World ...
10:55 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record, Rizwan ...
09:50 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Faisal Afridi promoted to ICC ...
09:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
PM Imran takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar’s insult ...
05:59 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Windies beat Bangladesh in ...
06:50 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

Matches Summary

ICC T20 Quiz

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sheheryar Munawar leaves public enraged following encounter with Nawaz-ud-Din Siddiqui
02:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr