T20 World Cup: South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka

South Africa won the toss elected to field first against Sri Lanka in an important ICC T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said, "One change, Quinton is in for Klaasen. The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we're good and ready for the game today."

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said: "Only challenge is the wicket is the same as yesterday so it might be a bit lower than we expect. We've played two games and we've had some exposure here so it might be advantage." Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Squads:

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk) 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markam, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana 11 Lahiru Kumara