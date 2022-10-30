INDvSA: India opt to bat first against South Africa in T20 World Cup clash

PERTH – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first after winning toss against South Africa in Super 12 match at Perth Stadium.

Proteas are said to be better placed to exploit the steep bounce in today’s encounter, but they also have more at stake in this crunch game against confident Men in Blue, who started their campaign by beating arch-rival Pakistan.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

More to follow...