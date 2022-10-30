NA-45 by-polls: Tough contest expected between PTI, PDM as polling underway amid strict security

PESHAWAR – The polling for the by-election has started on National Assembly seat NA-45, Kurram where tough competition is expected between former PM Imran Khan and the PDM candidate.

The polling process started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. At least 16 candidates including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and the ruling alliance-backed PDM candidate are vying for the seat.

The by-election on the NA seat in the northwestern region was earlier delayed in wake of the law and order situation.

Election Commission spokesperson earlier revealed that at least 198,618 registered voters will exercise their right to pick the lawmaker in the constituency. The voters will cast their votes at 143 polling stations of which 119 were declared very sensitive.

Meanwhile, stern security measures have been taken place for the polling process and transportation of election material.

Earlier, the PTI chairman, who is now heading to the capital in the caravan, appealed to his supporters in Kurram to vote for his party, urging them to vote for ‘justice, and for change’.