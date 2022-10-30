PAKvNED: Netherlands win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan – Live score and updates
Pakistan face Netherlands in must-win game
PERTH – Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan who is playing their must-win game today after losing both their opening games in T20 World Cup 2022.
Today’s game is said to be a decisive encounter against underdog Netherlands in the mega event at Australia's Perth International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).
Pressure mounts on Team Green as the Babar-led squad is yet to open their winning account in the cricket carnival and is languishing at the fifth spot on the Group 2 table with a net run rate of -0.050, only below the Netherlands. India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are ahead of Pakistan.
With the first two misfortunes, the rest of the games including today’s fixture against the Netherlands, second with Bangladesh and then with South Africa are all must-win to make it to the semifinal.
The two critical clashes of Group 2 will now decide which side takes a step forward toward the semi-finals while fans hope and players hope for a miracle.
Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's ... 10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
SYDNEY – Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup has triggered different reactions while ...
Now, Pakistan’s remaining three matches are not only a must-win, but the Green Shirts will also have to depend on other teams' victories, losses, and yes miracles.
Earlier, it was reported that Perth will receive light showers during today’s game, however the overall chances are below 50 percent.
PAKvZIM – Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in T20 World ... 07:30 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
PERTH – Pakistan failed to achieve an easy target of 131 runs as Zimbabwe bagged one run victory in final-over ...
