PAKvNED: Pakistan need 92 against Netherlands to claim first T20 World Cup win

PERTH – Pakistan needed 92 to win must-win encounter as bowlers run riot in first half of a crucial fixture.

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi struck early as under pressure Team Green started on a strong note in must-win encounter against the Netherlands in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup in Perth.

Afridi, who returned after knee injury, removed opener Stephan Myburgh on 6(11), vice captain Shadab then removed Tom Cooper in his first ball as underdog Netherlands find themselves in difficult position.

The Netherlands earlier won the toss and elected to bat first against team Pakistan which is playing their must-win game today after losing both their opening games in T20 World Cup 2022.

Today’s game is said to be a decisive encounter against underdog Netherlands in the mega event at Australia's Perth International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

Pressure mounts on Team Green as the Babar-led squad is yet to open their winning account in the cricket carnival and is languishing at the fifth spot on the Group 2 table with a net run rate of -0.050, only below the Netherlands. India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are ahead of Pakistan.

With the first two misfortunes, the rest of the games including today’s fixture against the Netherlands, second with Bangladesh and then with South Africa are all must-win to make it to the semifinal.

The two critical clashes of Group 2 will now decide which side takes a step forward toward the semi-finals while fans hope and players hope for a miracle.

Now, Pakistan’s remaining three matches are not only a must-win, but the Green Shirts will also have to depend on other teams' victories, losses, and yes miracles.

Earlier, it was reported that Perth will receive light showers during today’s game, however the overall chances are below 50 percent.